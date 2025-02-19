Florida Democrat Files Bill Requiring E-Verify to Prevent Hiring Illegals

Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo (D) has filed a bill that would require employers to use E-Verify to prevent the hiring of illegal migrants.

Pizzo, a Democrat, jumped to his X account to urge Floridians to support his bill, writing, “My bill requiring all Florida employers use E-Verify is up — encourage your State Senator to join as a co-sponsor.”

Pizzo says that, unlike current law, his SB 782 would add penalties for businesses that do not use the hiring verification system.

“There were no real penalties attached to existing law, so we added several — including permanent revocation of business license and up to $500,000 fine where a death results,” he said on his X thread:

The bill also includes a fine of $10,000 and a revocation of licenses for a year for a first offense. And a $250,000 fine and permanent loss of license for a third offense.

Another X user asked the senator how much illegal workers cost the state.

“If there are 1,200,000 unauthorized aliens in Florida, and you assume just 300,000 are earning minimum wage ($13 per hour), for an 8 hour day, 5 days a week = 13×300,000x8x5=$156,000,000 per week, or $8.1 Billion per year,” Pizzo replied.

The Democrat minority leader also chided his Republican colleagues for not doing enough on immigration.

“Florida Republicans have insisted that we are in an immigration crisis. We are,” Pizzo said in a statement late Monday. “However, declaring a state of emergency, passing a few messaging bills, creating transport programs, and blowing millions of taxpayer dollars do not make us the ‘toughest in the nation’ on illegal immigration. Alas, we find ourselves at the end of a third ‘Special Session’ in three weeks because we just can’t seem to get it right.”

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone even further and said he supports the idea of requiring E-Verify for all hiring, not just for some hires.

“Some of the people in the Legislature, like even one of the Democrats, is pointing out, ‘Why don’t we just say all, all hires?'” DeSantis said. “And I’m for that. I think we should do that. All hires should be given E-Verify.”

