Apprehension of illegal aliens along the U.S. Southwest border plummeted in January by a third, fresh data reveals.

According to statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection obtained by ABC News, there were “61,465 apprehensions along the southwest border in January, down from 96,048 in December 2024.”

The numbers steadily declined as the month of January unfolded, plummeting dramatically following President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, falling to a daily average 786 migrant apprehension from a daily average of 2,000 migrant apprehensions.

When compared to January 2024, the apprehensions fell by over 100,000, from 176,195 apprehensions to 61, 465 apprehensions. Those numbers did not fall below 100,000 until November of last year. Per ABC News:

From Jan. 21 through Jan. 31, the number of U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions along the southwest border dropped 85% from the same period in 2024, according to data obtained by ABC News. In the 11 days after Jan. 20, migrants apprehended at ports of entry declined by 93%. Trump signed executive orders shortly after taking office that declared a national emergency at the border and authorized active duty military and National Guard troops to support CPB’s law enforcement activities. The government has been using military planes to return migrants to their home countries. In addition, the administration has said it is targeting gang members and violent offenders in its crackdown. It also rescinded a policy that barred law enforcement activities at schools and churches and at courthouses.

Pete Flores, acting commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said the agency has been ramping up efforts to implement the president’s border policy.

“The men and women of U.S. Customs and Border Protection are aggressively implementing the President’s Executive Orders to secure our borders. These actions have already resulted in dramatic improvements in border security,” said Pete Flores.

“The reduction in illegal aliens attempting to make entry into the U.S., compounded by a significant increase in repatriations, means that more officers and agents are now able to conduct the enforcement duties that make our border more secure and our country safer,” he added.

