Tom Homan, border czar for the Trump administration, slammed Massachusetts’ policy on illegal immigration and sanctuary cities, announcing, “I’m coming to Boston and I’m bringing hell with me.”

During his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, Homan cited Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox recently saying he would not assist the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) with their deportation efforts.

“I’m coming to Boston and I’m bringing hell with me,” the border czar proclaimed, eliciting strong applause and chants of “Homan” from audience members.

Watch below:

Homan was likely referring to a recent interview in which Cox had stated that his department would not “enforce civil detainers regarding federal immigration law.”

“I looked at the numbers this morning, I counted, I stopped counting at nine,” Homan continued. “Nine child rapists that were in jail in Massachusetts, but rather than having an ICE detainer, [they] released them back into the street.”

Then, speaking directly to Cox, Homan declared, “You’re not a police commissioner, take that badge off your chest, put it in the desk drawer, because you became a politician. You forgot what it’s like to be a cop!”

“And guess what, the men and women of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, they found those predators, and they’re locked back up, and we’re going to deport them from the United States,” Homan added.

The border czar went on to reveal, “I’m bringing a bunch of old school people back [to ICE] to show the young folks how we did it, and how we’re going to do it.”

“The greatest president in my lifetime is back in the Oval Office! He’s going to make America great again! He’s going to make America healthy again! He’s going to make America safe again!” Homan proclaimed near the end of his speech.

Homan concluded his speech, declaring, “President Trump, God bless you! I’m proud to be back, and I’m not leaving until we fix this shit!”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.