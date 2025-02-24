Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt are asking President Trump to let state governors control a core part of the nation’s immigration policy.

Polis, who has been one of the nation’s leading advocates for illegal aliens, and Stitt, who has often been soft on illegals, say they want Trump to allow them to hand out work permits to illegals, a task that is currently handled only by the federal government.

“We want to make sure we’re at the table in that with regard to immigration,” Polis said, according to Fox News.

The left-wing Polis insisted that a majority of state governors support the idea of having more say in federal immigration policy, but especially when it comes to issuing work permits.

“Let us be able to grant those based on clean background checks … and that’ll help power our economic growth,” he said.

Polis has been among the Democratic governors who have dedicated millions in state funds to illegal aliens. Last December, for instance, Polis extended Medicaid benefits to illegals in certain circumstances.

For his part, Oklahoma Gov. Stitt has previously supported migrants receiving easier access to visas so that they may work in his state. Last August, Stitt claimed that he wanted to “create opportunities” for migrants in Oklahoma and to import workers to fill Sooner State jobs.

If governors were allowed to hand out work permits, they would start a race to the bottom by competing with each other to import more workers for low-wage jobs for each state’s favored business lobbies. American families would see their salaries drop and their housing costs spike amid the migrant flood, just like in Springfield, Ohio, and other towns that saw a huge migrant influx during the Biden era.

