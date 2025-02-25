Florida: Hungarian Who Killed Two Gay Men Overstayed Visa

A Hungarian man who murdered two gay men in Florida reportedly overstayed his visa and has been taken into custody.

Speaking with reporters last week, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales and Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones said 25-year-old Zsolt Zsolyomi had been targeting elderly gay men.

“This individual who was out there, preying on members of our community, would have gotten away with these crimes if it wasn’t for the diligent work of our investigators and the partnership with these agencies,” Morales said.

According to CBS News, Zsolyomi now faces “two counts of second-degree murder from the cases dating back to November and January, in which police said he had befriended both men before strangling them to death.”

“Carlos Villaquiran, the first victim, was a 66-year-old man who was discovered dead in the bathtub of his Miami Beach apartment on Nov. 21, where the medical examiner determined that he died of ‘homicidal violence to include strangulation,'” noted CBS News.

“Two months later, 71-year-old Rodolfo Fernandez de Velasco was found dead in his car with both front seatbelts wrapped around his neck after a crash in Little Havana,” it added.

Authorities have been holding Zsolyomi and placed an immigration hold due to him overstaying his visa.

