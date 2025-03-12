Trump border czar Tom Homan ventured to Albany, New York, Wednesday to stand with state Republicans and to blast Democrats for what he says are their “pro-illegal immigration” policies.

Homan criticized Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and state Democrats for interfering with federal immigration enforcement, WNYW-TV reported.

The Trump official also said he intends to meet with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and slammed Hochul, saying, “She goes and tries to fire the mayor, who wants to help me find public safety threats.”

While in New York, Homan will rally with Senate Republicans who are looking to roll back sanctuary policies and institute requirements for state law enforcement to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Hochul is not expected to meet with Homan, according to the New York Post.

Sparks flew, though, as soon as he arrived in the state capital, as protesters, including assemblymember and NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, tried to assail the Trump official.

State Republicans are hoping to convince legislators to adopt the Laken Riley Act, which would require state law enforcement to work with ICE and other federal immigration enforcement officials.

The Empire State has become a target of the Trump administration over its lenient sanctuary policies. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi recently sued the state for violating constitutional requirements to work with the federal government on immigration.

“New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today. We’re here today because we have filed charges against this,” AG Bondi said in February. “Violent criminals, gang members, drug traffickers, human smugglers will no longer terrorize the American people.”

