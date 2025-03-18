U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested an illegal alien with prior drug trafficking convictions on Wednesday in Philadelphia, and she was not happy about it.

Officials with ICE, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives joined forces to nab the suspect identified as 36-year-old Virginia Basora-Gonzalez who is originally from the Dominican Republic, ICE announced on Thursday.

Her rap sheet included prior convictions for “attempted possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and aiding and abetting. She was previously removed from the U.S. and reentered the country without admission by an immigration official,” the agency explained.

Images show the moments after authorities caught the woman, who was wearing grey sweatpants and a black shirt, and who appeared to be extremely upset about being arrested:

Social media users posted their comments on the photos, with one person writing, “Now talk about all the families that have wept and sobbed over the loved ones they’ve lost to overdoses from the drugs that she sold. Good riddance.”

“Well I got nothing to say about that picture other than adios!” another user said.

In June 2019, she was charged with attempted possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and aiding and abetting. In March 2020, she pleaded guilty to the charges against her and was sentenced to just over 12 months confinement and four years of supervised release, ICE said.

The agency also noted that in October 2020, U.S. officials removed her to the Dominican Republic. The ICE announcement continued:

ICE issued Basora-Gonzalez a notice of intent to reinstate final order of removal March 12 and on the same day obtained a federal arrest warrant and criminal complaint from a U.S. magistrate judge and turned her over to the U.S. Marshals Service. She will remain in federal custody pending charges for reentry after deportation in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The news comes as President Donald Trump wants to expand ICE’s detention capacity to hold more criminal illegals, Breitbart News reported on Thursday.

This outlet also reported recently that ICE has arrested approximately 33,000 illegal aliens across the nation since January 20 when Trump took office for a second time.