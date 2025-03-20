“No one tells Boston how to take care of our own,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared Wednesday at her annual address in Fenway. “Not kings, and not presidents who think they are kings. Boston was born facing down bullies,” WCVB-TV reported.

Wu took direct aim at President Donald Trump and used her state of the city speech at MGM Music Hall to attack the president and to reassert her support for illegal migrants.

In another segment, Wu exclaimed, “We stand with immigrants,” repeated the line in Spanish, and the n exclaimed, “Boston doesn’t back down.”

The Trump administration has placed Boston in the cross hairs for immigration enforcement. In February, Trump border czar Tom Homan took aim Boston, and at CPAC said, “I’m coming to Boston and I’m bringing hell with me.”

Wu has also repeatedly claimed Boston is the “safest major city in the nation.”

Despite her proclamations, though, the FBI has placed Boston as the 16th safest U.S. city.

MassGOP Chair Amy Carnevale blasted Wu for her policies after the mayor’s speech. “Her policies drain resources from essential services and put public safety at risk,” Carnevale said in a statement on Wednesday.

Wu has also helped reshape Boston’s economy and pushed it on an unsustainable path by importing migrants even as the city’s middle class has fled.

