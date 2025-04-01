Judge Extends Biden Amnesty for 530,000 Venezuelan Migrants

A judge is barring President Donald Trump from ending the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) amnesty given to 530,000 Venezuelans — including Tren de Aragua gangsters — by President Joe Biden’s deputies.

A California-based U.S. District Court Judge, Edward Chen, cited the migrants’ economic activity as if that entitled them to legal status regardless of U.S. laws and politics, claiming:

[They] have have higher educational attrainment that most U.S. citizens (40-54%) have bachelors degrees), have higher labor participation rates (80-96%) [because they are younger, on average] … and annually contribute billions of dollars to the U.S. economy and pay hundreds of millions, if not billions, in Social Security taxes.

The California-born judge was nominated by President Barack Obama.

“This is what we mean by judicial tyranny,” responded Stephen Miller, Trump’s policy chief, adding:

Biden mass imported illegals from Venezuela, including criminals, gave them welfare and social security numbers. President Trump won an election promising to end the invasion. A rogue marxist judge just ordered Biden’s amnesty continued.

The judge blocked Trump’s plan to start ending the TPS status next month by arguing that the enforcement of Americans’ laws would be bad for the illegal migrants:

[The court] finds that the Secretary’s actions threaten to inflict irreparable harm on hundreds of thousands of persons whose lives, families, and livelihoods will be severely disrupted. Cost the United States billions in economic activity and injures public health and safety in communities throughout the United States. At the same time, the government failed to identify any real countervailing harm in continuing TPS for Venezuelan beneficiaries. Plaintiffs have also shown they will likely succeed in demonstrating that the actions taken by the Secretary [Kristi Noem] are unauthorized by law, arbitrary and capricious, and motivated by unconstitutional animus. For these reasons, the court grants plaintiffs’ request to postpone the actions pending the filing of adjudication merits of this case.

In reality, that mass inflow of 530,000 migrants into the United States has pushed down wages for American families and also pushed up their housing costs. One result is greater economic pressure against the creation of new families and the birth of American children.

Some of the Venezuelan migrants have preyed on murdered Americans — for example, Laken Riley — and the continuing stay of the migrants will inflict additional crimes on ordinary Americans.

The 530,000 include some members of the Tren de Aragua criminal gang that have been implicated in many crimes around the nation, including the takeover of at least one apartment building in Aurora, Colorado.

“The judge is completely disregarding the law … this is a judge who wants to be president rather than judge, responded John Miano, a lawyer who specializes in migration cases.

The TPS law says:

There is no judicial review of any determination of the Attorney General with respect to the designation, or termination or extension of a designation, of a foreign state under this subsection.

The rogue judge should be constrained by directives from senior judges at the circuit courts, the appeals courts, and the U.S. Supreme Court, Miano said. Their jobs include the management of the nation’s lower judges, he said, adding:

They don’t want to do it because they all want to preserve that [unconstrained legal] power for themselves. [So] the circuit courts don’t want to be slapping down [lower] judges because they don’t want to be slapped down by the [higher] Supreme Court.

“They don’t manage [lower judges], and this is why we have chaos in the courts,” Miano added.

The case is National TPS Alliance v. Kristi Noem, Case No. 25-cv-01766-EMC. in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California.