HUD Sec. Scott Turner Warns No Tax Dollars Can Be Used to House Illegal Migrants

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner has published a letter to HUD grantees warning them that no U.S. tax dollars are to be spent on supporting or housing illegal aliens.

Sec. Turner posted his letter to X, adding, “I want to make it crystal clear — no taxpayer dollars will be given to organizations that support, house, shelter, or provide care to illegal aliens who broke the law.”

“President Trump issued Executive Order 14218, ‘Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders,’ on February 19, 2025, to promote the rule of law and prevent American taxpayer dollars from being spent on federal assistance for illegal aliens,” Turner wrote in his letter. “As Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), it is my responsibility to effectively implement the President’s executive order at the agency.”

Turner added that HUD’s mission is to “serve some of America’s most vulnerable citizens on a path towards self-sufficiency” and that the department is focused on American citizens, “not illegal aliens.”

“Recently, I directed HUD senior leadership to review our programs and institute mechanisms that can ensure that HUD programs are compliant with President Trump’s Executive Order,” Turner added. “For example, going forward, grant agreements will include language that will require compliance with Executive Order 14218, and the Department will take steps to ensure that Federal resources are not used to support “sanctuary” policies of State and local jurisdictions that actively prevent federal authorities from deporting illegal aliens.”

“I am excited to work with our grantees and other stakeholders to implement this Executive Order and enforce the law so that HUD programs are used for the benefit of the American people,” Turner concluded. “Thank you for your cooperation, and I encourage you to contact our team at HUD with any ideas that may be able to help improve our implementation of President Trump’s Executive Order.”

