Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) introduced the Nuclear Family Priority Act on Tuesday to restrict chain migration by eliminating visa eligibility for extended family members of migrants, telling Breitbart News that “it’s past time we restore order and put the American people first.”

Banks is joined by Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), who has reintroduced a companion bill in the House after previously introducing it in the 118th Congress.

The legislation would end visa categories for extended, non-nuclear family members, limit sponsorship to immediate family only, reduce baseline caps on family-sponsored visas, and address special cases involving immigrants with parents in the U.S., the senator’s office stated.

“The bill supports President Trump’s efforts to curb illegal immigration and ease pressure on the immigration system,” Banks’ office added.

Crane told Breitbart News that “Unrestricted chain migration has allowed for the inexcusable exploitation and abuse of our immigration system.”

“I’m proud to introduce this bill that will help restore the rule of law, prevent our nation from being overburdened, and bolster our national security,” the congressman continued. “I’m grateful to Sen. Jim Banks for leading this bill in the U.S. Senate, and I look forward to advancing this common sense legislation.”

Banks’ latest move to combat mass migration comes soon after he introduced the End Unaccountable Amnesty Act in January to restore congressional oversight over immigration policies and tighten the requirements for the use of Temporary Protected Status (TPS), immigration parole, and the handling of unaccompanied alien children (UAC).

“The Biden administration exploited current law to grant legal status to millions of non-citizens, overwhelming communities in Indiana and across the country,” Banks said at the time. “Our schools, healthcare systems, and public services are struggling with this massive influx. This bill will end mass parole, eliminate incentives for illegal immigration, and help President Trump restore order after the chaos caused by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, D.C. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.