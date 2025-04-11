President Donald Trump’s administration now has the green light to require illegal aliens in the United States to register with the federal government, following a federal judge’s decision.

The news comes as President Trump has been working to remove criminal illegals from the nation in a mass deportation effort after former President Joe Biden’s (D) disastrous open border policies.

The Associated Press (AP) on Thursday said the registration requirements take effect on Friday and also mandates those individuals carry documentation.

The outlet continued:

Judge Trevor Neil McFadden — a Trump appointee — sided with the administration, which had argued that officials were simply enforcing a requirement that already existed for everyone who is in the country but isn’t an American citizen. McFadden’s ruling didn’t go into the substance of those arguments but rested largely on the technical issue of whether the groups pushing to stop the requirement had standing to pursue their claims. He ruled they didn’t. … Immediately after the ruling, Department of Homeland Security officials emphasized in a news release that the deadline to register for those who’ve already been in the country for 30 days or more is Friday and that going forward, the registration requirement would be enforced to the fullest.

In February, Breitbart News reported that Trump was reviving the enforcement of a 1940 law requiring migrants to register their names and fingerprints with federal agencies.

If they fail to do so, those individuals could face criminal penalties resulting in a possible fast-track to deportation. They could also be barred from becoming legal.

“Each year, many illegal migrants are quietly legalized via ‘Adjustment of Status’ loopholes in the nation’s migration laws. However, this registration requirement may allow officials to block their legalization process,” Breitbart News’ Neil Munro noted.

The AP report cited a statement from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who said, “The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws—we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans.”

Meanwhile, deportations have reportedly reached over 100,000 since Trump took office a second time in January, per Breitbart News.