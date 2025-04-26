The White House released a video that encourages illegal aliens in the United States to self-deport, and it showed several messages from President Donald Trump and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem warning them to either self-deport or risk deportation the hard way.

In the video posted to X by the White House account, a person can be seen laying on a couch while watching messages from Trump, Noem, and Border Czar Tom Homan. The song, Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver can be heard playing in the video.

“People in our country illegally can self-deport the easy way, or they can get deported the hard way,” Trump can be heard saying before a video of Noem plays.

“Leave now. If you don’t, we will find you and we will deport you, you will never…,” Noem says before the video on the television again changes.

“Entering this country illegally is a crime and we’re not going to forgive it,” Homan says in a video from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Another video then plays, showing Border Patrol chief Mike Banks talking during an interview on CBS News’s Face the Nation. In the video, Banks warns that for people who “cross the border” the “chances of being apprehended are much greater.”

“If you cross the border, your chances of being apprehended are much greater, and if you are apprehended, you’re going to be removed from the country,” Banks says.

Knocking can then be heard in the video shared by the White House, before someone can be heard saying, “United States Border Patrol! Open the door.” The video then ends by showing a screen on a home for the CBP Home app.

Breitbart News’s John Nolte previously reported that in March, Trump announced the arrival of the CBP Home app, to help illegal aliens self-deport.

Biden’s CBP One app allowed anyone eager to enter America illegally to make an asylum claim, which allow them to stay here until that claim was vetted. Almost all of those claims are BS. Many illegals do not show up for asylum hearings. Many do not leave when their asylum claim is turned down. There is no question that Biden’s app was part of an effort to flood the country with illegal Democrats. Above all, Biden’s illegal alien wave replaced the population that mismanaged Blue States like New York, Illinois, and California lost due to that mismanagement. By replacing that population, the U.S. Census (which stupidly counts illegals) would ensure these states do not lose presidential electoral votes or congressional seats. The whole thing is rigged against us, folks.

“People in our country can self-deport the easy way or they can get deported the hard way, and that’s not pleasant,” Trump said in a video shared by the White House at the time. “The Biden Administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than one million aliens to illegally enter the United States. Now, my administration is launching the CBP Home app, to give people in our country illegally an easy way to leave now and self-deport voluntarily.”