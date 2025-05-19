Massachusetts City Manager Blocks Police from Working with ICE

The City Manager of Worcester, Massachusetts, has issued an executive order banning his police department and other city agencies from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Manager Eric Batista’s executive order came on the heels of the release of police body cam footage of the arrest of Rosane Ferreira-De Oliveira, who attempted to interfere in the legal actions by ICE agents.

Batista issued the order on May 16 to warn city officials and members of the city’s police department against working with ICE. The order states that “municipal employees shall not participate in an operation led by a federal agency solely for the enforcement of federal civil immigration laws.”

Employees, the order says, “shall not inquire about immigration status nor shall immigration status impact the treatment of a resident, victim, suspect, arrestee, 911 caller, or other member of the public with whom a Municipal employee has contact.”

The document goes on to order the police not to “initiate investigations or take law enforcement action solely on the basis of immigration status.”

Batista’s order also prevents police from holding suspects on an immigration detainer.

“No person will be arrested or held by the WPD solely on the basis of a federal civil immigration detainer, including extending the length of detention by any amount of time once an individual is released from local custody, or before being transferred to court or admitted to bail,” the order states.

Batista tried to cover himself by concluding his order saying, “Nothing in this order shall prevent the Municipality or the WPD from working with the federal government to comply with the law. Nor shall anything in this order prevent the WPD from working with ICE, or any federal agency, in their official capacity so long as the sole purpose is not the enforcement of civil federal immigration.”

