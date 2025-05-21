DHS Deports Violent Migrants to Africa’s South Sudan

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is forcing the media to showcase the deportation of eight “barbaric monsters” to the little-known nation of South Sudan.

The secret 8,000-mile flight carried eight violent migrants and the national media is being pressured into describing the crimes committed by the migrants.

“A local judge in Massachusetts is trying to force the United States to bring back these uniquely barbaric monsters who present a clear and present threat to the safety of the American people and American victims,” agency spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said Wednesday morning. She added:

We are fully compliant with the law and court orders, it is absolutely absurd for a district judge to try to dictate the foreign policy and national security of the United States of America. These are the monsters that the district judge is trying to protect. The contrast is brutally stark. President Trump and Secretary Noem are working every single day to get these vicious criminals off of American streets, and while activist judges are on the other side fighting to get them back onto United States soil. […] I would like to remind the journalists in this very room to do your job. We gave you the names of these monsters as you have right in front of you. Now tell the stories of the innocent Americans who they victimized. I implore you to stop doing the bidding of these disgusting individuals. Tell the stories of the innocents. It’s the American victims who actually matter.

The DHS-instigated furor echoes the Democratic rush to rescue deported migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia from his El Salvadoran homeland, despite his record of wife beating, alleged migrant-smuggling, and claimed MS-13 membership.

A judge has now ordered U.S. officials to keep the migrant in custody in South Sudan, prior to their potential court-directed return to the United States.