‘Suck It’: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Gives Fiery Response to Dismissal of Illegals’ Gitmo Lawsuit

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday had a cutting two-word response after 10 illegal immigrants dismissed a lawsuit against the department.

The suit filed in March contested the Trump administration’s efforts to ship the group of illegals to Guantánamo Bay in Cuba, which is a U.S. detention center, the Hill reported on Friday. The center is also known as “Gitmo.”

In a social media post on Thursday, Noem shared the court documents that showed the suit had been dismissed and wrote, “Suck it.”

The Associated Press (AP) reported nearly 15 attorneys were suing the Trump administration to bar officials from sending the group of illegals who had been detained in the United States to the facility in Cuba.

The attorneys “filed statements from men held there who said they were mistreated there in conditions that of one of them called ‘a living hell,'” the article said.

“The federal lawsuit came less than a month after the same attorneys sued for access to migrants who were already detained at the naval base in Cuba after living in the U.S. illegally. Both cases are backed by the American Civil Liberties Union and filed in Washington,” the AP report continued.

The Hill noted DHS has accused a plaintiff in the case identified as Maiker Espinoza Escalona of being a member of the violent Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang. His partner, Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte, was accused of overseeing “recruitment of young women for drug smuggling and prostitution for Tren de Aragua,” according to DHS.

The news comes as the White House, under President Trump’s leadership, has warned criminal illegals they will be deported and shipped to their own countries. The administration has been focusing on the issue after President Joe Biden’s open border policies brought violence and crime to American communities.

Noem, who previously said Trump has been clear that Guantánamo Bay will hold “the worst of the worst,” visited Gitmo in February.

When asked about current inmates and what crimes they committed, Noem said they are murderers, rapists, child pedophiles, human traffickers, and drug traffickers who were “pulled off of our streets.”

In February, Noem said deportation operations were “saving lives” every day as officials rounded up the worst criminal illegals.