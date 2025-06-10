Donald Trump, Democrats Charge Each Other With Creating ‘Chaos’ in Los Angeles

President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of creating migration “chaos” in the nation’s cities — and Democrats are throwing the same “chaos” narrative back at him and his federal agencies.

“President Trump stands for law & order — and will crush the chaos,” said a Monday night tweet from the White House:

While Los Angeles burns — officers ambushed, city in chaos — Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, and Maxine Waters call the riots and insurrection “peaceful.” These leftists don’t care about your safety. They side with mobs.

In contrast, Trump and his deputies are offering professionalism and dignity, according to a tweet from the Department of Homeland Security’s spokesperson:

Democrats have been using the poll-tested word “chaos” for months as they try to build a narrative against Trump’s pro-American policies.

“Seventeen days of chaos by design,” Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) said in February.

“We need more common sense in Washington, D.C., less conflict and less chaos,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said on February 4.

Chaos is now Democrats’ go-to mantra for denouncing Trump’s enforcement of immigration law in Los Angeles.

“What we’re seeing in Los Angeles is chaos that is provoked by the administration,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on a June 9 press conference.

Trump is “hoping for chaos,” California Governor Gavin Newsom claimed on June 9.

The term is central to the narrative pushed by the network of West Coast investors and progressives who quietly wrecked the Democrats’ chances in the 2024 election by opening U.S. borders to a flood of roughly 13 million legal and illegal migrants.

“I think that’s anti-chaos [sentiment],'” not general opposition to migration, said Andrea Flores, the chief lobbyist at FWD.us. The group was created in 2013 by wealthy California investors to expand migration. “That is the cost of not running systems that really center American communities who intake and welcome immigrants,” she continued.

“It was a complete narrative disaster” for pro-migration groups, Flores lamented to an invited audience of progressives who gathered in a D.C. cinema on November 19 to grapple with their electoral defeat.

Pro-migration activists should promote orderly migration and denounce anti-migration efforts as chaos, said Todd Schulte, the D.C.-based president of FWD.us. “We should build a much more welcoming and humane and orderly immigration system… There’s people who are committed to not just stopping that, but spurring chaos for their own means,” Schulte said, adding, “I think a lot on that question of chaos.”

The pro-migration media are eagerly attaching the “chaos” term to headlines and articles about Trump’s actions.

“The chaos unfolded against a backdrop of growing fear among immigrants in New Jersey,” the New York Times reported in February.

“Democrats have sought to highlight Abrego Garcia’s case as an example of the cruelty and chaos of the administration’s immigration policy,” MSNBC claimed on April 15.

Pro-migration advocates are wringing their hands over dueling narratives of chaos vs. chaos.

“Many people have speculated that the confrontation in Los Angeles will play into Trump’s hands, allowing him to pose as a champion of law and order bringing criminal mobs to heel,” New York Times op-ed writer Michelle Goldberg wrote June 9. She continued:

Maybe they’re right; Trump is a master demagogue with a gift for creating the scenes of conflict his supporters crave… Violent protests play into its hands; peaceful ones threaten the absurd narrative [on immigration] it’s trying to bludgeon America into accepting.

Pro-migration groups are now trying to manage their chaotic attacks on Trump’s pro-American policies, partly by distributing American flags to reduce the display of flags from Mexico and other migrants’ nations among the rioters.