A migrant in upstate New York has been convicted of sexually abusing two girls under the age of 13 in 2023 and 2024.

Jose Argueta, a 27-year-old migrant whom the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against, was convicted on three counts of felony first-degree sexual abuse of children days ago in Washington County, New York.

According to prosecutors, Argueta sexually abused the two girls in 2023 and 2024, which included the migrant inappropriately touching the girls and forcing them to engage in sexual conduct with him.

Though prosecutors offered Argueta a plea deal, he rejected the offer, which would have allowed him to accept guilt to just one count of sexual abuse. If he had taken the plea deal, Argueta would have only faced a 7-year prison sentence.

He now faces up to 21 years in prison. His sentencing will take place next month.

