Trump Forcing States to End Tuition Giveaways to Illegal Migrants

The Trump administration is suing Dem. Gov. Tim Walz’s Minnesota to block tuition giveaways to illegal migrants, after it filed similar cases in Texas and Kentucky.

The administration first took the Lone Star State to court for its reduced tuition to illegals, but the state dropped the scheme before even setting foot in court to face the federal lawsuit.

Next, the Department of Justice sued Kentucky over its migrant tuition policy. The DOJ claimed that Kentucky’s Dem. Gov., Andy Beshear, is unconstitutionally discriminating against American students who are not offered the same reduced in-state tuition that illegal aliens are offered. The DOJ added that the reduced tuition policy is a violation of federal law.

Now, Minnesota is in the DOJ’s crosshairs for its tuition scheme with a lawsuit taking Dem. Gov. Tim Walz and the state legislature to task, Fox News reports.

“No state can be allowed to treat Americans like second-class citizens in their own country by offering financial benefits to illegal aliens,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said, according to Fox News. “The Department of Justice just won on this exact issue in Texas, and we look forward to taking this fight to Minnesota in order to protect the rights of American citizens first.”

The lawsuits seeking to put an end to favorable treatment of illegals in higher education comes on the heels of a Trump executive order entitled, “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders.”

The EO directs the federal government to “take appropriate action to stop the enforcement of State and local laws, regulations, policies, and practices favoring aliens over any groups of American citizens that are unlawful, preempted by Federal law, or otherwise unenforceable, including State laws that provide in-State higher education tuition to aliens but not to out-of-State American citizens.”

