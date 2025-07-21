Gavin Newsom Demands ‘Immediate Withdrawal’ of Soldiers from L.A.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued a demand Monday for the “immediate withdrawal” of all soldiers from Los Angeles, after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. Marines would be pulling out of the city.

In a statement, Newsom said:

The women and men of the California National Guard deserve more than to continue serving as puppets in Trump and Stephen Miller’s performative political theater. There was never a need for the military to deploy against civilians in Los Angeles. The damage is done, however. We, again, call upon them to do the right thing and end the militarization once and for all.

Newsom expressed no similar concern for the safety of civilians in Los Angeles who are threatened by criminal illegal aliens that ICE is arresting and deporting.

President Donald Trump federalized the California National Guard last month — over Newsom’s protests — and sent the Marines to protect federal sites from anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) riots.

The deployment successfully contained the anti-ICE riots and prevented them from spreading beyond the downtown area, after some initial efforts to block major highways and inspire similar riots elsewhere.

The evident intent of left-wing activists had been to recreate the Black Lives Matter riots of the summer of 2020, which paralyzed the country but excited the Democratic Party voter base. Trump prevented that.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who also objected to the deployments, said that the violence would only stop once the ICE raids on illegal migrants stopped.

Last week, when half of the 4,000 National Guard troops were pulled out, she claimed victory — even though the Trump administration made no concessions on ICE raids.

Newsom is demanding the withdrawal of the remaining 2,000 California National Guard soldiers. He lost in the federal courts when he challenged the authority of the commander-in-chief to control the National Guard.