During a raid in Los Angeles, California, known as one of the nation’s most enthusiastic sanctuary jurisdictions, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested what they are calling the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens.

While California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) continue to side with rioters taking to the city streets to oppose the enforcement of federal immigration laws, ICE agents have continued arresting convicted criminal illegal aliens.

“These heinous criminals, including child abusers and pedophiles, are some of the illegal aliens arrested yesterday in Los Angeles,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Why do Governor Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass care more about violent criminal illegal aliens than they do about protecting their own citizens? These rioters in Los Angeles are fighting to keep rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals loose on Los Angeles streets. Instead of rioting, they should be thanking ICE officers who every single day wake up and make our communities safer. [Emphasis added]

On June 8, ICE agents in Los Angeles arrested Eswin Uriel Castro, a previously deported illegal alien who has been convicted of molesting a child and being armed with a deadly weapon. Castro has been charged with robbery and domestic violence as well.

Similarly, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Rafael Gamez-Sanchez, who has been convicted of vehicular manslaughter, and Anastacio Enrique Solis-Salinas, an illegal alien from Nicaragua who has child cruelty charges against him and has been convicted of domestic violence and hit-and-run.

Miguel Angel Palafox-Montes, an illegal alien from Mexico who self-deported twice before, was arrested by ICE agents. Palafox-Montes has been convicted of grand theft, narcotics violations, and identity theft, and charged with battery and burglary.

Russian illegal alien Dzhakhar Aslambekov was also nabbed by ICE agents in the recent raid after he was recently arrested for fraudulently using Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to access taxpayer-funded welfare programs.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.