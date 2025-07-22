Immigration officials have taken several more dangerous criminal illegal immigrants off the streets — including one convicted of first-degree rape of a child — as highlighted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“Today’s Worst of the Worst lineup includes a Mexican national convicted of 1st DEGREE RAPE OF A CHILD. Will the fake news cover?” DHS asked, sharing a thread featuring the illegal immigrants caught and their corresponding crimes.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Atlanta, for instance, arrested 42-year-old citizen of Mexico Alfredo LEON-Palma. His criminal history includes “a conviction for first-degree rape and first-degree sex offense on child in Wake County, NC,” per DHS.

“ICE Dallas arrested Diego Jahir PASOS-Ruiz, a 22-year-old citizen of Mexico” whose criminal history includes “a conviction for aggravated meth trafficking in Canadian County, OK,” according to DHS, which detailed more criminal migrants with histories including aggravated assault, indecent liberties with child, RICO, drug trafficking, and robbery.

The arrests come as Democrats continue to express sympathy for illegal migrants. The majority of illegals that officials arrest are convicted criminals or face pending charges.

DHS affirmed these figures in a July 9 press release detailing the criminal histories of illegal aliens arrested as part of ICE raids in Minneapolis, making it clear that “70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens with convictions or pending charges.”

“Additionally, many illegal aliens categorized as ‘non-criminals’ are actually terrorists, human rights abusers, gang members and more — they just don’t have a rap sheet in the U.S.,” DHS explained.

“This deceptive ‘non-criminal’ categorization is devoid of reality and misleads the American public,” it emphasized.

Despite that, former President Joe Biden’s disgraced son Hunter Biden, recently went on a tirade defending illegal immigrants, offering a “fuck you” to those who are upset about illegal immigration in the country.

“These Democrats say you have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration. Fuck you,” Hunter Biden said.

“How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your fucking table? Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your fucking garden? Who do you think is here by the fucking sheer fucking just grit and will that they figured out a way to get here because they thought that they could give themselves and their family a better chance,” he ranted on, making no obvious mention of the reality of their crimes.