Migrant Trucker Allegedly Kills Five in Texas Road Accident

A migrant semi-truck driver was arrested and charged with five counts of manslaughter after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel and plowing into a traffic jam of trucks and cars on a Texas highway on Sunday.

Officials say Alexis Osmani Gonzalez-Companioni, 27, was driving on I-20 near Wills Point, Texas — which is just east of Dallas — when he ran into a number of vehicles that had been stalled on the highway due to another accident farther up the road, according to KTVT-TV.

Gonzalez-Companioni’s truck initially collided with a pickup truck carrying five people. Four were killed by the collision and a fifth was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The collision also crumpled a number of other vehicles and caused one other semi-truck to jackknife, which ended up killing another car driver, making the fifth fatality in the accident.

Gonzalez-Companioni was booked at the Kaufman County Jail at 1:22 a.m. Sunday and charged with five manslaughter charges and one aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bond was set at $1.5 million.

According to Sarah Fields, Gonzalez-Companioni, a Cuban national, cannot speak English.

In March, another mass casualty accident occurred on I-35 near Austin in which five Americans died, including two children.

Solomun Weldekeal Araya, a native of Eritrea, was arrested and charged with the multiple deaths. It was revealed he mostly spoke Tigrinya, a language spoken in Eritrea and northern Ethiopia.

The twin Texas accidents are part of a rising trend of fatalities on American roads caused by inadequately trained foreign-born semi-truck drivers. As Breitbart News reported in March, the influx of foreign-born truck drivers has been a rapidly growing trend as companies hire migrants over Americans in the field.

In June, officials in Florida charged two state Department of Motor Vehicles employees allegedly selling commercial truck driver’s licenses to illegal aliens. Officials said the employees had sold hundreds of licenses to unqualified drivers all across the Sunshine State.

