Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien with an extensive criminal record, including several dozen arrests and 15 convictions.

This week, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Jonatan Monzon-Olivares of Guatemala, who has been arrested 38 times in the United States and has 15 criminal convictions.

Monzon-Olivares’s convictions include sexual assault, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, possession of stolen property, and obstructing justice.

“One of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE yesterday had 38 prior arrests and 15 convictions, including sexual assault, aggravated assault, and burglary,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

McLaughlin continued, “Under the Biden Administration, serial criminal illegal aliens were allowed to terrorize Americans. We are restoring law and order and putting the safety of Americans first. No longer is America a safe haven for the world’s criminals.”

Also arrested by ICE agents this week was illegal alien Pedro Carrillo-Miranda of Mexico, who has been convicted of fondling a child, as well as illegal alien Lloyd Tinashe HweHwe of Zimbabwe, who has been convicted of intoxicated manslaughter.

Likewise, Trong Ho Luong, an illegal alien from Vietnam, and Lamphay Syvongsa, an illegal alien from Laos, were arrested by ICE agents.

Luong has been convicted of manufacturing and delivering cocaine and MDMA, while Syvongsa has been convicted of robbery with an imitation firearm, feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, and several traffic offenses.

