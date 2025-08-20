ICE Arrests Surge to 4,000 in Virginia

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has detained roughly 4,000 migrants in the Commonwealth of Virginia, according to reports.

By the end of July, ICE had arrested 4,179 illegal aliens in Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

However, the task force assembled by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin reports the slightly lower figure of 3,564 arrests since the Trump administration took office and through the first week of August. Still, spokesman Peter Finocchio noted that his numbers “would not necessarily account for all ICE arrests in Virginia.”

The Times-Dispatch added that the numbers for both June and July were record-setting, with June’s result coming in at 873 individuals arrested — which is five times higher than June of 2024 during the final year of Joe Biden’s term. And July added another 758 arrests to the total.

The paper claims ICE reported that 28 percent of those arrested are convicted criminals, and another 15 percent have pending criminal charges. The remaining 57 percent had no outstanding criminal charges other than having entered the country illegally, which is a federal crime.

In July, Gov. Youngkin reiterated his support for the arrest and deportation of illegal aliens. He also doubled down on his support for arresting illegal immigrants in and around courthouses.

“Let’s just be clear, the vast majority of the people that have been arrested at courthouses around the country are committing violent crimes,” Youngkin said at a press conference in July. “If someone breaks the law and is here illegally, they should be arrested.”

At the time, Younkin also said that ICE has removed up to 2,500 violent criminals from Virginia.

Youngkin had launched his state task force to work with ICE back in May.

