Report: Boston Police Secretly Helping ICE Nab Illegals Behind Mayor Wu’s Ban

Boston cops are defying left-wing Mayor Michelle Wu by secretly providing immigration officials with information to help arrest criminal illegals, according to acting ICE Director Todd Lyons.

Wu has been prominent among the many extremist Democrat mayors who are openly rebelling against federal immigration law, welcoming illegal aliens, and demanding that her administration block the enforcement efforts of ICE and other federal law enforcement officials.

But, if Lyons’ comments can be believed, many Boston police officers are engaging in a rebellion of their own.

“They can’t cooperate openly out of fear of getting in trouble or getting fired. But they’re helping us anyway,” Lyons said on the Howie Carr Show on Wednesday.

Lyons added that Boston is not the only city where police officers are quietly aiding ICE.

“That’s the issue we’re seeing in so many jurisdictions,” Lyons continued. “We have so many men and women on the Boston Police Department and other jurisdictions that are so pro-ICE, that want to work with us and that are actually helping us behind the scenes.”

“And that’s what I think local leaders don’t understand, is they need to talk to the men and women on the ground, because… there are so many of these criminal aliens that keep getting released to go out and commit more crimes that the local law enforcement have to deal with. We can take that violent criminal alien instantly out of the neighborhood,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wu is hyperbolically accusing ICE officers of being something akin to neo-Nazis or being Trump’s “secret police.”

Lyons, though, is unimpressed with Wu’s name calling and recently said he and his department intends to “flood the zone” to enforce immigration law despite Wu’s censures.

“We’re definitely going to, as you’ve heard the saying, flood the zone, especially in sanctuary jurisdictions,” Lyons told Carr.

“Boston and Massachusetts decided to say that they wanted to stay sanctuary,” Lyons told the conservative talker. “Sanctuary does not mean safer streets. It means more criminal aliens out and about the neighborhood. But 100%, you will see a larger ICE presence.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.