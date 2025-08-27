Unsustainable: Colorado Gained 43,000 Illegal Aliens in Just 2 Years

Colorado gained 43,000 illegal aliens in just two years, a report revealed.

The estimated number of illegal aliens living in Colorado jumped from 160,000 in 2021 to more than 200,000 by 2023, according to the latest report by Pew Research Center.

The largest number of those illegals ended up in and around Denver, the paper reported.

The number has jumped even more in the years covered by the Pew report, according to the Denver News Gazette.

The paper noted that city officials pegged the number of illegals entering Denver at 43,000, of which about 20,000 have remained living in the city.

The Gazette also claimed that the influx of illegals has cost the taxpayers of the city of Denver at least $100 million.

The Democrats’ orchestrated inflow of illegals has imposed massive civic costs on Colorado’s citizens, including higher taxes, lower wages, overcrowded schools, as well as more crime and chaos.

Pew estimated that the number of illegals living in the U.S. by 2023 totaled 14 million, dwarfing the previous high of 12.2 million counted in 2007.

Pew added that the wild growth in numbers can be traced to the Biden administration’s efforts to weaken asylum rules.

“The increase from 2021 to 2023 was driven primarily by growth in the number of unauthorized immigrants who were living in the U.S. with some protections from deportation, such as immigrants paroled into the country and asylum seekers,” the Pew report said.

Pew added that about six million illegal aliens entered the U.S. in 2023, double the amount from 2022, as the Biden administration eased restrictions and threw the doors wide open for those deemed as seeking “asylum.” The increases gained year-over-year since 2021 when Biden first started weakening the restrictions.

By 2023, illegals counted for one in four migrants coming into the U.S., Pew added.

Pew also pointed out that this trend has been seriously curtailed since the Trump administration took charge and began rolling back the eased rules and began denying further applications. However, the full implications will take a year or two for Pew to be able to codify, the polling firm said.

Pew reported that six states have between 500,000 and 2.3 million illegals living within their borders: California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

