Rep. Lauren Underwood Admits ICE Arrested 250 Migrants Since Trump Began Chicago Crackdown

Lauren Underwood (D-IL) says Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested up to 250 migrants since Trump ramped up immigration enforcement in Chicago this month.

The Chicago area representative posted an update to her congressional website noting that she “requested a briefing from agency leadership on the enhanced operations” in the Windy City.

“Since September 6, ICE reports it has taken 250 individuals in custody from this operation. Individuals who are detained and processed are transferred to detention centers in Indiana and Wisconsin,” the congresswoman wrote.

Unsurprisingly, Underwood decried the arrests and went on to post information informing illegal aliens about their “rights.”

Underwood is far from the only Illinois official attacking ICE and President Trump’s immigration policies.

Illinois State Sen. Karina Villa (D) was also recently seen harassing ICE agents as they performed their duties.

“It’s very important that, as allies, we show up for each other,” she says in video taken during her publicity stunt. “We are here to show our solidarity and our commitment to our people.”

Villa reportedly rushed out to confront ICE officers after she saw activists online reporting on ICE activity in her area, according to WBBM-TV.

On Tuesday, Border Patrol El Centro Sector chief Gregory Bovino, who has been placed in charge of the federal immigration efforts in Chicago, posted a video noting that his operatives have committed to Chicago operations.

