DHS Sec. Kristi Noem Joins IL ICE Raid in Chicago, Five Criminal Illegals Arrested

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem joined a unit of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Chicago on Tuesday in early morning arrests of criminal illegal aliens.

Five illegal aliens were arrested, including an individual convicted of a DUI with a child passenger, a man convicted of violent assault, and an individual arrested for domestic violence, harassment, obstruction, and felony stalking.

“President Trump has been clear: if politicians will not put the safety of their citizens first, this administration will. Just this morning, DHS took violent offenders off the streets with arrests for assault, DUI, and felony stalking. Our work is only beginning,” Sec. Noem said in a statement.

The five dangerous criminal illegals taken into custody include:

Carlos Gonzalez-Leon, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault of a family member causing bodily harm He has previously been removed from the country.

Jose Morales-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated driving under the influence with a child passenger under 16 years old, and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

Juan Edaurdo Solarzano-Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, arrested for domestic violence harassment, obstruction, and felony stalking and just this year was served a protection order for violent tendencies.

Victor Manuel Rodriguez-Pantoja, an illegal alien from Mexico, who illegally entered the United States at an unknown date and location.

Ruben Antonio Gonzalez-Querales, an illegal alien from Venezuela, was released into the country by the Biden Administration.

