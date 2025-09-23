U.S. Marshals Find Missing Girl with Illegal Aliens in Chicago-Area Hotel

The U.S. Marshals service has reported discovering a missing teen girl from New York being held in a hotel room by two illegal aliens in a Chicago suburb.

The Marshals noted that they worked with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to find the child who was reported missing in Rochester, New York, on Sept. 11, the Marshals said in a September 22 press release.

The Marshals were called in after investigators reviewed video of the girl leaving her family home and later encountering the illegals who then placed her in a light-colored SUV and drove off.

NCMEC had coordinated with the U.S. Marshals to investigate while compiling evidence that the men had driven the girl to the Chicago area.

The Marshals then discovered that the girl was in the south suburban Chicago city of Blue Island and in the company of an 18-year-old male and his father, both of whom are in the country illegally.

“The United States Marshals Service worked tirelessly to recover this endangered child from the predators who should have never been in this country to take her from the safety of her family and home. Our children deserve safe cities!” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Gadyaces S. Serralta.

The Trump administration has made finding the thousands of migrant children lost by the Biden junta among its top priorities for ICE, the DHS, and other federal law enforcement agencies.

Last December, for instance, Trump border czar Tom Homan said that finding these lost children is an important task. He added, “But we’re going to do everything we can to rescue as many as we can and get them back to their families. We’ll deal with the immigration consequences later, we’ve got to get these kids back with their families, and we’ve got to make sure they’re protected.”

In May, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ripped the Biden administration for being the “biggest facilitator for child abuse” in American history.

Since then, various federal law enforcement agencies have reported finding and rescuing thousands of lost children.

In September, the Marshals Service reported rescuing 30 kids in Texas. In another case, 60 missing children were located and rescued. In still another such case, 33 missing kids were rescued.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston