Border Patrol Flexes with Show of Force in Chicago, Facing Protests & Democrat Rhetoric Fomenting Violence Against ICE

Dozens of Border Patrol agents walked a patrol in downtown Chicago in defiance of efforts to block immigration enforcement by Democrats Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Governor JB Pritzker.

The ICE walkabout, which netted a few arrests, is also a counterpoint to riots at the ICE center in Broadview, Ill.

Agents strolled past several of Chicago’s tourist landmarks in the Loop and the major shopping area on the city’s Magnificent Mile, only three days after sending boats filled with border agents down the Chicago River and days after a Chicago area Home Depot was swarmed for illegal aliens seeking illegal day labor jobs. These actions are all part of the administration’s operation “Midway Blitz” meant to free Chicago of the tens of thousands of illegal aliens that Democrats have lured to the state with lucrative giveaways paid for by taxpayers.

Border Patrol chief Gregory Bovino told the Chicago media that he and his agents are going forward with the consent of the U.S. Supreme Court to continue their immigration sweeps based on “many different factors,” including, “agent experience, intelligence that indicates there’s illegal aliens in a particular place or location,” and even “How do they look.”

“Chicago’s got a lot of murders,” Bovino added. “We’re going to make the city a safer place.”

Bovino also warned that he and his force of agents could fan out into the surrounding Chicago suburbs. “It could be Cicero. It could be South Chicago. It could be anywhere in Illinois,” he exclaimed.

Illinois radical Democrat Governor, JB Pritzker, blasted Bovino’s tactics.

“The Trump Administration’s DHS officers appear to be carrying large weapons around downtown Chicago in camouflage and masks,” he wrote on X on Sunday. “This is not making anybody safer — it’s a show of intimidation, instilling fear in our communities and hurting our businesses.”

As the state’s Gov., Pritzker has presided over one of the worst businesses downturns in recent Illinois history. With nearly 3,000 major businesses leaving the state, Illinois has lost approximately 65 major businesses a year since 1994, but that number has accelerated since 2020.

Chicago has been a leader in business loss. The city’s Magnificent Mile, the very area Bovino’s agents patrolled last weekend, has gone from having 1,600 businesses registered in 2015 to only 784 today. Overall the city has lost more than ten thousand businesses since 2015.

Democrat officials and left-wing pro-migrant activists have instigated a series of riots over the last several months in Chicago, attacking ICE facilities, threatening agents, and slashing tires of federal vehicles all to help shield criminal illegals from deportation.

