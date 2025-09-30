Trump Vows to ‘Straighten Out’ Dangerous Sanctuary Cities ‘One by One’

During his address to America’s top military leaders on Tuesday, President Donald Trump pledged to “straighten out” the country’s dangerous sanctuary cities “one by one.”

The president lamented what Democrats have done to San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles, and went on to say, “They’re very unsafe places. And we’re going to straighten them out one by one.

Trump added, “And this is going to be a major part for some of the people in this room. It’s a war, too, it’s a war from within. Controlling the physical territory of our border is essential…”

In another segment, Trump blasted the violent, hate-filled protesters for the abuse they hurl at our soldiers and federal law enforcement officials.

“A woman was this far away from [a soldier’s] face and she starts spitting in his face,” Trump said of one incident he saw, “and he’s not allowed to do anything. And if it’s OK with you, generals and admirals, I’ve taken that off.”

“And I say, ‘They Spit, We Hit,'” Trump told the officers. “Is that OK, I think so.”

The president has increasingly advocated for using the U.S. military — especially the National Guard — to quell violence and crime in America’s big, Democrat-controlled, deep-blue cities as an adjunct to his immigration enforcement policies.

Trump has also rededicated portions of several military bases to serve as detention facilities for illegal aliens marked for deportation. For instance, he has directed military bases in Indiana and New Jersey to dedicate some of their facilities to house illegals. Plus he has awarded a $1.26 billion contract to build a new detention facility at Fort Bliss in Texas.

