A cyclist in Chicago’s Loop got what he asked for when taunting several U.S. Border Patrol agents on Sunday.

The incident happened in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street when the agents were walking on a sidewalk, ABC 7 reported on Monday.

Christopher Sweat recorded the tense moments after the man kept yelling at the agents.

“Hey, I’m not a U.S. citizen! Come on!” he told them while gesturing with his hand. In the video, it appears he also yelled “Fuck Trump!” before moving away from the curb as the agents laughed.

One agent then pointed out the cyclist dropped his phone on the ground and the man went back to get it. However, the moment he bent down to pick it up, several agents started chasing him.

The cyclist was able to get away:

A longer version of the clip shows the moments before the chase when the agents were walking down the street. The man taunted them, saying, “I’m not a U.S. citizen. What’s up?”

The incident happened as dozens of Border Patrol agents patrolled downtown Chicago “in defiance of efforts to block immigration enforcement by Democrats Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Governor JB Pritzker,” Breitbart News reported on Monday.

The outlet said their patrol was also a counterpoint to riots at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center in Broadview, Illinois.

Video footage shows scenes from outside that facility:

The Breitbart News article continued:

Agents strolled past several of Chicago’s tourist landmarks in the Loop and the major shopping area on the city’s Magnificent Mile, only three days after sending boats filled with border agents down the Chicago River and days after a Chicago area Home Depot was swarmed for illegal aliens seeking illegal day labor jobs. These actions are all part of the administration’s operation “Midway Blitz” meant to free Chicago of the tens of thousands of illegal aliens that Democrats have lured to the state with lucrative giveaways paid for by taxpayers.

Video footage posted in recent days shows Chicago residents expressing their thanks that the federal agents were there.

In another video, a group was heard chanting, “ICE go home!” as the federal agents patrolled the area:

In late August, President Donald Trump said his administration was looking into cracking down on the crime that has been plaguing Chicago after successful federal efforts to do the same in Washington, DC, Breitbart News reported.