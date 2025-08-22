Trump Says Chicago Crime Crackdown Is Coming Next

President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration will be looking at cracking down on crime in Chicago after the success of the federal government’s efforts to combat crime in Washington, DC.

While making an announcement about the FIFA World Cup drawing in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump shared that he is planning on taking public safety efforts, like those underway in D.C., to Chicago and other cities like New York.

“And after we do this, we’ll go to another location, and we’ll make it safe also. We’re going to make our country very safe. We’re going to make our cities very, very safe,” Trump said. “Chicago is a mess. You have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent.”

“We’ll straighten that one out, probably next. That’ll be our next one after this, and it won’t even be tough. And the people in Chicago, Mr. Vice President, are screaming for us to come. They’re wearing red hats just like this one,” he added.

Trump said that black women are begging Trump to clean up crime in Chicago.

“African American ladies, beautiful ladies, are saying, ‘Please, President Trump, come to Chicago. Please.’ I did great with the black vote, as you know, and they want something to happen. So I think Chicago will be our next, and then we’ll help with New York,” he told reporters.

Trump and his administration have certainly made a significant impact since he took federal control of law enforcement in the nation’s capital 11 days ago. Crime stats have plummeted during that time in comparison to the 11 days that preceded the federal takeover, according to Metropolitan Police Department data reviewed by Breitbart News.

Carjackings are down 83 percent, motor vehicle thefts are down 37 percent, robberies are down 52 percent, all violent crime is down 40 percent, and homicides are down 50 percent from August 11-22 compared to July 31-August 11 in the nation’s capital.