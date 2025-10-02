White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller appeared in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday, pledging to offer the full force and cooperation of federal law enforcement to help police make the city safe again.

“This is Memphis. This is the United States of America — and all that bullshit is done! It’s over. It’s finished,” Miller said at a press conference.

“The idea that there is a square INCH of block in this city where a citizen doesn’t feel safe is unacceptable,” he added.

“To the Memphis Police Department, to the officers that I see sitting in front of me, we are about to provide you with a level of support you cannot even imagine,” Stephen said. “This isn’t just a task force. This is an all-of-government, unlimited support operation. ATF, DEA, FBI, ICE, Department of War, every resource we have.”

Miller added that the help he is bringing is practical, too, not just desk work.

“And they’re not going to be sitting behind a desk at a keyboard. We are sending in real cops with GUNS and badges to go out with you on the street every single night making arrests,” he said.

“These are people who have taken down drug cartels, kingpins, the worst criminal offenders in the United States, standing with you shoulder to shoulder to shoulder,” Miller added.

“All we ask from you is to show up at roll call every single night with your brothers and sisters in the federal government, and to go out and get the criminals off the street.”

“And if you do that, I pledge to you, we will liberate this city from the criminal element that has plagued it for generations,” he said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston.