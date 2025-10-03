Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is reporting that in just 72 hours, 93 criminal illegal aliens were arrested during its enforcement surge in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi have gone to Memphis to help local law enforcement take dangerous criminals off the streets and have made 93 arrests and seized 28 illegally possessed guns.

“In just 72 hours, our Memphis Safe Task Force is making an incredible impact in this iconic American city,” Bondi said in a post on X on Thursday.

Bondi added, “40 arrests were made including a Tren de Aragua terrorist, a felon in possession of a firearm, a man wanted for rape of a child, and an arrest for assault on a federal officer.”

“To date, there have been 93 arrests and 28 illegal guns seized. Our work is saving lives,” she wrote. “My message to law enforcement is simple: we have your back!”

There were 13 law enforcement agencies involved in the Memphis Safe Task Force, including members of the FBI, ATF and DEA.

“The story of crime in Memphis is about to be a story of the past,” Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee said at a press conference last week.

Lee also announced that $175 million in state grants geared toward crime reduction will be awarded across the state, $100 million of which “will go to the Memphis area to support the , a multi-agency crime prevention effort,” ABC News Nine reported.

The Gov. said that the task force would be headed by the U.S. Marshals and will include Memphis Police Department chief Cerelyn ‘C.J.’ Davis.

“What my plan is that this will be a force multiplier to the Memphis Police Department,” Lee said.

The city of Memphis also put out more detailed information on its website.

