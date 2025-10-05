Man and Armed Woman Who Rammed ICE Vehicles in Chicago Arrested

Two people who allegedly rammed their cars into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle in Chicago were arrested Saturday, after agents shot one of them during the incident.

Federal prosecutors charged Marimar Martinez, 30, and Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, 21, with using their cars to assault, impede, and interfere with federal law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois reported, according to WFLD-TV.

Prosecutors allege that the pair “used their vehicles to strike a vehicle being driven by an agent of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Saturday morning near the intersection of West 39th Street and South Kedzie Avenue on Chicago’s Southwest Side,” the U.S. Attorney’s office wrote in a press release.

“Two other CBP agents were also in the government vehicle. After striking the agents’ vehicle, the defendants’ vehicles boxed in the agents’ vehicle, the complaint states. The agent was unable to move his vehicle and exited the car, at which point he fired approximately five shots from his service weapon at Martinez,” the complaint states.

Ruiz was later found at a gas station close to the incident while Martinez was found with bullet wounds at a car repair shop about a mile from the scene.

WLS-TV reported that Martinez was found in possession of a firearm.

Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin highlighted the attack on ICE agents in a post on X on Saturday.

The attack on the ICE vehicle comes as activists for illegal aliens continue to ramp up the violence against an ICE facility in Broadview, a nearby Chicago suburb.

At least six protesters were arrested on Saturday outside the federal facility.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston