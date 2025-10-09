Black Chicagoans Welcome ICE and Military Protectors

Black Chicagoans are taking to social media to welcome President Donald Trump’s deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and national guard troops to the Windy City to clean up the city’s streets and deport criminal illegals.

Recently, U.S. Border Commander Greg Bovino posted a video to social media showing Chicago residents happily shaking his hand and thanking him for coming to their city to bring law and order.

While some may dismiss Bovino’s video as “propaganda,” there is no denying that many members of Chicago’s black community are grateful for his presence and that of ICE or the National Guard in their city.

One Chicago resident, who says she is the wife of a retired Chicago Police officer, welcomed Trump’s immigration efforts and called for local Democrats to be “held accountable” for the dangerous sanctuary policies that have so badly impacted Chicago.

Another woman said she will enthusiastically welcome the National Guard if they do end up coming to Chicago.

A video from September showed how many black Chicagoans in the downtown area welcomed the recent show of force by Bovino’s officers.

One Chicago resident was thrilled to see black Chicagoans finally getting many of the jobs that used to be locked up by illegal aliens.

Many others are speaking out as well.

