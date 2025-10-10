Biden Judge Blocks Trump’s Use of National Guard in Chicago

A federal judge appointed by Joe Biden has blocked President Trump from sending the National Guard to Chicago to protect federal officers from violent protesters.

U.S. District Judge April Perry issued a temporary block on Trump’s use of the National Guard to protect ICE facilities in Chicago ahead of a second hearing on the issue on Friday, The Hill reported.

The judge’s action came after Illinois and Chicago officials sued Trump to thwart his use of troops to protect federal law enforcement facilities that are under siege in the wake of Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s encouragement to inflame protests.

In April, Gov. Pritzker spoke to an audience of Democrat activists, officials, and donors, saying, “Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.”

Pritzker also called Trump’s wholly legal attempts to enforce federal immigration laws an “unconstitutional invasion of Illinois by the federal government.”

“Donald Trump is not a king — and his administration is not above the law,” Pritzker said Thursday in a post on X. “Today, the court confirmed what we all know: there is no credible evidence of a rebellion in the state of Illinois. And no place for the National Guard in the streets of American cities like Chicago.”

Trump adviser Stephen Miller blasted Gov. Pritzker for his interference in federal law enforcement.

“Pritzker is saying that if ICE officers are performing their duties in Chicago it is an incitement to violence against them. What is the correct term to describe this?” he wrote on Thursday on X.

Miller also criticized the judge’s move to prevent using troops to protect ICE officers as they carry out their duties. “Federal judge: protecting ICE officers from violent attack will only further motivate the violent attackers,” he wrote on X on Thursday.

The Illinois State Police appeared at the ICE facility in Broadview on Friday and began arresting violent protesters who tried to interfere with the police cordon.

