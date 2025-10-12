The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed that New York City issued a commercial driver’s license to an illegal alien under the name “no name given.”

“Want to know how CORRUPT sanctuary New York City is?” DHS wrote in a post on X. “They handed out a COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE to an illegal alien and actually issued it to ‘No Name Given.'”

“Our brave @ICEgov officers are working to PREVENT this kind of threat to public safety,” DHS added.

Fox News reported that DHS has reportedly “been working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation” and local law enforcement officials to ensure that illegal aliens are not able to drive semi trucks on the highways.

The individual with a “New York commercial driver’s license” with the name “NO NAME GIVEN” is called Anmol Anmol and was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials:

The agency said that it has been working in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Transportation as well as state and local law enforcement to get illegal truck drivers off American highways following the high-profile accident involving Indian illegal Harjinder Singh. Working with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, ICE arrested another Indian illegal alien named Anmol Anmol. DHS said that Anmol was carrying a New York commercial driver’s license on which his first name was listed as “NO NAME GIVEN.”

Anmol, an illegal alien from India who entered the United States in 2023, “was arrested by ICE on Sept. 23, 2025, during a routine inspection at a truck scale on I-40,” according to the outlet.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated that “allowing illegal aliens to obtain commercial driver’s licenses to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America’s roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous.”

The arrest of the Indian illegal alien comes after Harjinder Singh, another illegal alien from India, was responsible for the deaths of three Americans after an accident in August. Singh had been driving a semi truck and tried to make a U-turn using an “official use only” turn on the highway.