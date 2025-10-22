Truck Driver Allegedly Behind Fatal 8-Car Accident Identified as Indian Illegal Alien

The suspected semi-truck driver behind an eight-car accident in Ontario, California, has been identified as Jashanpreet Singh, an illegal alien from India, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin revealed in a post on X that “multiple ICE sources” said Singh, 21, the semi-truck driver allegedly behind the accident that left three people dead in an alleged DUI-related crash, had been “caught & released” at the California border under the Biden administration in March 2022.

“Per multiple ICE sources, Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, CA yesterday, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the CA border by the Biden admin in March 2022,” Melugin wrote in his post.

Melugin added that he had been informed ICE was “placing a detainer request on Singh with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department,” where he was reported to be in custody “on suspicion of DUI causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter.”

“He has not been formally charged yet,” Melugin added.

“Police say Singh was speeding and under the influence, never hitting his breaks, when he crashed into slow moving traffic on the freeway,” Melugin continued.

The accident, which involved “four semi-trucks, two pick-up trucks and two cars,” led to three people being killed and four people being injured, according to NBC Los Angeles.

One witness explained to the outlet that the accident “sounded like a big explosion as he recalled a red truck,” which Singh was reportedly driving, was “barreling down the freeway.”

“It didn’t stop,” the witness, Jason Calmelat, told the outlet, adding that the truck also “didn’t make any kind of maneuvers.”

Dash-cam video footage from ABC7 News, shared on X, appeared to show the semi-truck driver barreling down the highway and plowing into several other vehicles.

In a Department of Transportation press release from October 15, it was revealed that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) was going to “withhold over $40 million from California” after an investigation found the state “failed to comply with the Department’s English Language Proficiency (ELP) standards.”

“I put states on notice this summer: enforce the Trump Administration’s English language requirements or the checks stop coming,” Duffy said. “California is the only state in the nation that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read our road signs and communicate with law enforcement.”