Activists for illegal aliens in Chicago are increasing their harassment, obstruction, and attacks as law enforcement officers try to carefully extract illegal migrants for required deportations.

The increasingly dangerous conditions faced by Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Chicago continue to grow worse as activists for illegal migrants increase their violent attacks. And more video showing that is making its way to social media every day.

Along with the use of rocks and bottles as weapons, violent activists are also increasingly using professional grade fireworks against ICE agents in Chicago, causing the risk of hearing loss, eye damage, and burns.

But perhaps even more dangerous, activists are using cars and trucks to ram ICE vehicles, or to box agents in and block their paths so they are ensnared in a cordon of violent protesters.

The encouragement by city and state Democrats to face down immigration officials is spurring an increasing number of confrontations, many of which quickly turn violent.

Many Chicagoans, though, are very unhappy that Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker are fomenting insurrectionary acts against federal law enforcement.

