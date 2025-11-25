Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar and many other Dems are racing to side with the state’s Somali community after evidence of widespread fraud of taxpayers’ healthcare programs by Somali organizations and individuals has come to light.

A host of investigations have brought indictments involving a growing number of Minnesota’s state welfare programs.

Despite all this fraud, Democrats, both locally and nationally, are rushing to show their support for Minnesota’s Somali migrants, especially in light of the president’s plans to end the protected status for them.

Unsurprisingly, Somali native and U.S. congresswoman Ilhan Omar has been very vocal in her support for her fellow countrymen.

She has also attacked Trump for “lawless threats” she says he has leveled against Somalians.

One of the first such cases centered around an organization called “Feeding Our Future,” run by a group of Minneapolis-area Somali migrants. Prosecutors say that the organizers bilked $250 million from the state in child food assistance funding.

In a different case, tens of millions were stolen from Minnesota’s autism treatment program, again by Somali migrants. There is also the case of more than $550 million stolen from the state’s coronavirus pandemic relief program.

Above and beyond this massive fraud and theft, investigators are also finding that Somali migrants have sent millions in taxpayer dollars to the African Islamic terror group known as Al-Shabaab.

Many others are also jumping on the Somali bandwagon:

