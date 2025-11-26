More Somali Migrants Arrested for Taxpayer Fraud in Minnesota

Two Somali brothers ripped off Minnesota taxpayers for nearly $4 million via housing subsidies fraud in Minnesota, say prosecutors.

Brothers Anwar Adow and Asad Ahmed Adow have both pleaded guilty in a federal court to ripping off the Minnesota Housing Stabilization Services.

The pair were accused of defrauding the state program of nearly $4 million cumulatively through their companies, Leo Human Services and Liberty Plus LLC. Prosecutors say they achieved this fraud by billing for services they never provided.

Asad Ahmed Adow reportedly billed the program for $2.7 million in services through his Leo Human Services LLC that were never provided.

His brother, Anwar, pleaded guilty in October to defrauding the program of more than $1.2 million through his company, Liberty Plus LLC.

The twin guilty pleas came just ahead of the first Somali who has been sentenced to prison for the Feeding Our Future case, in which a group of more than 70 Somali migrants were charged with stealing some $250 million in state funding that was supposed to go to feeding needy children.

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, 24, was sentenced this week to ten years in prison for his part in the scheme.

Federal Judge Nancy Brasel slammed Nur from the bench as she certified the sentence, saying, “It is so disappointing and so disheartening that where others saw a crisis and rushed to help, you saw money and rushed to steal.”

With the many different cases of massive welfare fraud committed by Somali migrants in Minnesota, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Border Patrol have announced that they intend to refocus on several Somali communities.

