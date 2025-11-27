Afghan migrants are protesting President Donald Trump’s decision to block the entry of all escaping Afghanistan nationals after one shot National Guard members in D.C. while reportedly shouting “Allah Akbar,” or “Allah is Supreme.”

“Effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols,” said a statement from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency. “The protection and safety of our homeland and of the American people remains our singular focus and mission.”

The attack and the entry freeze come six days after USCIS began re-verifying the bona fides of migrants invited to the United States by pro-migration officials in President Joe Biden’s administration. Roughly 85,000 Afghans — including the gunman — were imported by President Joe Biden’s pro-migrant deputies.

The security review was immediately protested by advocates for more Afghan migration into Americans’ communities.

“This is collective identity-based punishment and not how any fair processes should work,” said progressive writer Jill Filopivic.

The progressives’ insistence that potential Afghan migrants be reviewed by progressive-managed, courtroom-style reviews disregards the reality of the migrants’ home culture. Nearly all Afghans are Muslims, and Islam’s many commandments direct adherents to hate what the Koran hates and to fight non-Muslims.

“This individual alone is responsible for his actions,” said a statement by Shawn VanDiver, head of AfghanEvec, which lobbies for more Afghan migration. “This individual’s isolated and violent act should not be used as an excuse to define or diminish an entire community.”

His group publicizes demonstrations by Afghans in Doha, Qatar, demanding visas to live in the United States.

Overall, President Trump is leading a public pushback against the progressives’ demand for relentless migration from underdeveloped cultures, such as Somalia and Afghanistan.