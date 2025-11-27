ICE Continues to Arrest Violent Illegal Migrants in Chicago

Customs and Border Protection forces have left Chicago, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is still taking criminal illegals off the streets of the Windy City.

ICE noted that it has not put a halt to its mission of arresting dangerous criminal illegals “despite resistance from activists and sanctuary politicians like Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson,” the agency said in a press release.

The statement added that “the Department of Homeland Security is conducting Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham, who tragically lost her life to a drunk-driving criminal illegal alien in the sanctuary state of Illinois.”

The release details the arrests of another six dangerous criminals that are now set to be deported.

Those arrested have been convicted of crimes including domestic violence, criminal sexual abuse of children, armed robbery, and DUI, among other dangerous and violent crimes.

“These arrests are a drop in the bucket,” said ERO Chicago Field Office Director Sam Olson. “ICE Chicago is out doing targeted enforcement every day to protect people where their local leaders have failed, and we’ve arrested thousands of dangerous criminal aliens. Make no mistake: These are criminals, and if local officials had called ICE before releasing them, they’d be in their home countries rather than victimizing innocent people here in the United States.”

The criminals scooped up by ICE included Angel Gonzalez Di Luca, 27, convicted of domestic violence with strangulation; Juan Toledo Vasquez, 54, convicted of domestic battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon; Jose Juarez Soto, 31, convicted of domestic battery and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon; Hector Teja Solis, 34, convicted of armed robbery causing bodily injury; Miguel Angel Portillo Pacheco, 39, convicted of domestic battery, assault, violating a protective order, armed robbery without a firearm, and resisting a peace officer; and Domingo Sanchez Hernandez, 47, convicted of DUI and arrested multiple times for domestic battery.

Despite the lull in news, the Trump administration’s “Operation Midway Blitz” continues in Chicago as Customs and Border Protection forces move to other U.S. cities.

