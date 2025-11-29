A sheriff in Ohio is livid about the case surrounding an illegal alien accused of driving drunk and hitting another motorist in a recent head-on collision.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is blaming other law enforcement agencies for previously releasing the suspect, Johen Perez-Ventura of Guatemala, who has a long criminal history, Fox News reported on Friday.

The driver who was hit in the crash is identified as nurse Courtney Steinmetz. She was driving on Route 747 in Liberty Township when the incident happened on November 20.

An image shows the suspect, the crash scene, and the young woman who is recovering:

In a video posted Tuesday, Jones went over the details of the case and expressed his frustration with fellow law enforcement agencies.

“I’m here to tell you about how disgusted I am over this incident that happened on the 20th,” he said, “This low-life piece of shit named Johen, who has been arrested for DUIs, I want you to realize this, four times — he’s been arrested four times.”

Jones said after the suspect was extracted from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, he thought he was merely going to get up and leave.

However, the sheriff said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made the apprehension and his officers transported him. Jones said the suspect “doesn’t care” about the fact he did not have any identification or insurance.

“You look at his mugshot, he has a smirk on his face. But I promise you, he won’t be deported again because he’s come across the border twice. He’s gonna get a little taste of American prison. He won’t like it. He won’t get little chocolates on his pillow every night,” he said, adding the suspect will be deported when he is older.

Jones said Perez Ventura was captured in 2019 while crossing the Texas border and deported back to his native country. After he came back and was charged in 2023 with assault in Cincinnati, he was later arrested and charged with drunk driving in West Chester. The suspect was released both times, according to Jones.

In 2024, he was arrested two more times for drunk driving and cut loose again, per the Fox article.

Steinmetz suffered a spine injury, a broken wrist, and a broken ankle in the crash. She is currently recovering, per WLWT:

In a social media post a few days after the crash, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office detailed the head-on collision:

An initial investigation revealed that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on State Route 747 when it crossed left of center and struck a southbound 2023 Honda Civic. The driver of the Civic, a twenty-eight-year-old female, sustained serious injuries and was transported to the University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital. The driver of the Hyundai required mechanical extrication from the vehicle. During the investigation, deputies observed an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle, along with multiple indicators of intoxication. The driver had no identification and provided a false name and several different dates of birth. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Main Campus for medical treatment.

Jones said, “I do not tolerate illegal aliens, especially ones who are driving while intoxicated and causing serious harm to our American citizens.”