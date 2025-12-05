Minneapolis: ICE Arrests Illegals from Somalia During ‘Operation Metro Surge’

Nearly a dozen criminal illegal immigrants have been arrested during a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) crackdown in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and among those are five Somali nationals.

Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have also caught individuals from Mexico and one from El Salvador, Fox News reported on Friday.

In a statement regarding Operation Metro Surge, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin criticized the state’s leftist governor and the city’s mayor.

She said, “Sanctuary policies and politicians like Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey allowed these pedophiles, domestic terrorists, and gang members to roam the streets and terrorize Americans. ICE law enforcement are risking their lives to protect Minnesotans while their own elected officials sit by and do nothing. No matter when and where, ICE will find, arrest, and deport ALL criminal illegal aliens.”

In a social media post on Friday, DHS shared photos of some of the suspects, calling the list of the arrestees the “worst of the worst”:

The agency shared details about one of the suspects, writing, “Abdulkadir Sharif Abdi, a criminal illegal alien from Somalia, was a former member of the Gangster Disciples and is a known current member of Vice Lord Nation. He has also been convicted of fraud, receiving stolen property, receiving a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, and multiple probation violations.”

The news comes amid emerging evidence of widespread theft, embezzlement, migration fraud, and welfare cheating by many of the Somali migrants in Minnesota, Breitbart News reported Tuesday.

President Donald Trump told his cabinet meeting this week the Somali migrants should return to their own country.

“They come from hell and they complain and do nothing but bitch. We don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it,” he said:

In November, Trump said he was terminating the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) amnesty for Somali migrants in Minnesota, stating that “Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of Dollars are missing,” per Breitbart News.