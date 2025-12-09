Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) signed a bill that prevents U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from arresting illegal aliens outside of or near courthouses in the state.

Pritzker’s signing of the bill comes after Illinois lawmakers passed the bill during the government shutdown, according to the New York Times. Under the bill, places like hospitals and daycare centers are restricted from sharing certain information with ICE agents.

While the legislation has been praised by Democrat lawmakers in the state, Republicans in the state, such as Illinois state Sen. John Curran (R), have taken “issue with the law’s ban on civil immigration enforcement at state courthouses or within 1,000 feet of those courthouses,” according to the outlet.

“We’re pushing this more and more, with these prohibitions, into uncontrolled settings,” Curran said. “And with uncontrolled settings, there are heightened risks.”

During a press conference on Tuesday for the signing of the bill, Pritzker claimed that “the Chicago region has been subjected to a relentless campaign of cruelty and intimidation and abuse at the hands of ICE” under the Trump administration.

“Over the past few months, the Chicago region has been subjected to a relentless campaign of cruelty and intimidation and abuse at the hands of ICE and Border Patrol agents under the command of President Trump, and condoned by the Republican Congress,” Pritzker said. “Our people have been forced to live in fear, everyday activities like dropping off of the kids at school, going to the park with your family, going to the doctor, showing up at your job has meant risking your safety and your livelihood.”

Breitbart News’s Lowell Cauffiel reported in November, after Illinois lawmakers passed the bill, that it will also “allow Illinois residents to bring lawsuits against agents whom they allege violated their constitutional rights.”

Pritzker’s signing of the bill comes as other states, such as California and Connecticut, have similar measures “in place that attempt to prevent courthouse arrests of illegal immigrants.”