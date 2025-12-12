An illegal alien pleaded guilty to carjacking and killing a 54-year-old Maryland grandmother and mother of four last year, in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Jose Aguilar-Martinez, an El Salvadoran national, pleaded guilty to “first-degree felony murder (robbery), robbery causing death, attempted grand larceny- auto, hit and run with death, reckless driving,” and “hit and run damage greater than $250,” according to the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, ABC7 News reported.

Per the outlet, Aguilar-Martinez who was reported to have “a California driver’s license,” was arrested a month “before the 2024 fatal carjacking for public intoxication.”

Aguilar-Martinez’s guilty plea came after he was spotted by Melody Waldecker in July 2024 — outside of a 7-Eleven in Sterling, Virginia, trying to break into Waldecker’s car.

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported at the time that when Waldecker “tried to stop Aguilar-Martinez, police allege the illegal alien hit and killed” her with the car:

While walking into the 7-Eleven, Waldecker noticed a man, identified by police as Aguilar-Martinez, attempting to break into her parked car. When Waldecker tried to stop Aguilar-Martinez, police allege the illegal alien hit and killed Waldecker with the vehicle fleeing the scene. When officers arrived at the scene, Waldecker was found dead. Aguilar-Martinez was arrested about 45 minutes later and booked at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center the next day on felony charges.

Nick Minock, a reporter with ABC7 News, shared video footage on X of Waldecker inside the 7-Eleven and leaving as soon as she realizes Aguilar-Martinez is in her vehicle.

The Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office stated the Aguilar-Martinez had “planned to steal a vehicle” in order to get himself back to California, LoudounNow reported.

Aguilar-Martinez’s guilty plea comes as part of a “plea deal with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office,” in which he pled guilty to six charges instead of nine, according to the outlet.